Singer Kim Burrell will not appear on Ellen after anti-gay comments

Ellen DeGeneres says that Kim Burrell isn’t going to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as scheduled.

Kim Burrell performs during For the Love of R&B – A Tribute to Whitney Houston at Tru Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Invision/AP)

Ellen posted a message on Twitter several days after Kim refused to apologise for a sermon in which she reportedly referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

Ellen tweeted:

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

A tape of Kim preaching at Houston’s Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online.

The gospel singer and Pharrell were due to perform a song from the movie Hidden Figures on Ellen’s show.

Ellen posed with wife Portia de Rossi at a movie premiere (David Jensen/PA)

There was no further comment from the show or Ellen.

Pharrell posted on Instagram that “I condemn hate speech of any kind,” but he made no specific reference to Kim Burrell.

A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:49am PST

The rest of Pharrell’s message read: “There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond.”