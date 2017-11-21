Sinead Desmond's departure from TV3 'now a legal matter'

Broadcaster Sinead Desmond has enlisted the services of a solicitor in the wake of her departure from TV3.

Ms Desmond, who worked at the station for 11 years, left TV3 and Ireland AM seven weeks ago.

Solicitor Wendy Doyle issued a statement on behalf of Ms Desmond.

“This is now a legal matter between Sinead Desmond and Virgin Media.

“My client Sinead Desmond has been trying to resolve this matter since the beginning of the year.

“Sinead Desmond would like to thank her colleagues and viewers for their incredible support.

“We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Desmond had been absent from the morning show, which she co-hosted with Mark Cagney and Alan Hughes, for the past two months.

A statement issued yesterday by TV3 reads: "Sinead Desmond has decided to leave Ireland AM after 11 years working on the show.

“We would like to thank Sinead and wish her well for the future."