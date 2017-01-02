Silent Witness is back with its 20th series...but it didn't go down too well with viewers

Silent Witness returned to our screens tonight with the first of a two-part episode to kick off the new series.

The crime series, in case you haven’t caught any of the previous 19 series, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations – currently centering on the subject of the refugee crisis.

The show is usually incredibly popular and its return had been much anticipated.

The only thing that could make 9pm on the night before work starts again after Christmas is #SilentWitness 🙌🏽 — Fliss Mattos (@FlissMattos) January 2, 2017

This series began with the story of a severed finger brought to be tested for a DNA match with 17 year-old Syrian illegal immigrant Akka Khoury, who said a people-smuggler, claiming to have her mother, sent it demanding money for her safe return.

Meanwhile, Akka’s 12 year-old cousin Sosa was trying to enter the UK illegally hidden in a van on a cross-channel ferry.

An overwhelming majority of viewers felt that the programme’s handling of the refugee plot was poorly done.

Very slow. Very unbelievable. The refugee plots never work. Bored #SilentWitness — Tim Stevens (@timstevens1969) January 2, 2017

I suspended my belief to watch #SilentWitness What a load of unbelievable twaddle. Good night. Zzzz — Farmer Logs (@lizzielogs) January 2, 2017

Terrible episode of #silentwitness! Nothing like a patronising storyline mixed with terrible acting! &Why is a pathologist so involved! — Katy Cosgrove (@katycos) January 2, 2017

Is it too early for nominations of 'Worst Show in 2017'? #SilentWitness — Jordan Crunden (@JordCrunden) January 2, 2017

The writing/story lines of #SilentWitness have been getting worse for years. Bring back the old days of a programme that was one of the best — Laura Hankinson (@JustLaurahhh) January 2, 2017

Worst and most unrealistic story line ever in tonight's #SilentWitness



Should've watched #Halcyon — JP (@JPSwizzle) January 2, 2017

They also weren’t so much a fan of the acting.

#SilentWitness trying to cover important issues, extremely poorly with terrible acting. Switching off. If you want to help, do it well BBC! — Roxy Legane (@RoxyLegane) January 2, 2017

I used to enjoy #SilentWitness but this has become utter tripe. Same old same old. Muslims, refugees, useless acting by Emelia Fox. Geez. — Cerulean Man (@Cerulean_Man) January 2, 2017

Boy has #SilentWitness really lost the plot. Rubbish story and wooden acting. — Lynda Pickard (@lyndap123) January 2, 2017

However, there were a few who appreciated the topical storyline.

Fair play to @BBC for incorporating asylum seekers and relating issues on silent witness #SilentWitness — Lily Butters (@LilyButters01) January 2, 2017

Loving #SilentWitness I really admire what they are doing because refugees are humans too. I hope it opens people's eyes — Meow :) (@kelsie_lexi) January 2, 2017

Unfortunately for Silent Witness, it seems that its 20th series hasn’t exactly gone down a storm with viewers…but maybe the second part to come could be better still, eh?