Silent Witness is back with its 20th series...but it didn't go down too well with viewers

Silent Witness returned to our screens tonight with the first of a two-part episode to kick off the new series.

The crime series, in case you haven’t caught any of the previous 19 series, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations – currently centering on the subject of the refugee crisis.

The show is usually incredibly popular and its return had been much anticipated.

This series began with the story of a severed finger brought to be tested for a DNA match with 17 year-old Syrian illegal immigrant Akka Khoury, who said a people-smuggler, claiming to have her mother, sent it demanding money for her safe return.

Meanwhile, Akka’s 12 year-old cousin Sosa was trying to enter the UK illegally hidden in a van on a cross-channel ferry.

An overwhelming majority of viewers felt that the programme’s handling of the refugee plot was poorly done.

They also weren’t so much a fan of the acting.

However, there were a few who appreciated the topical storyline.

Unfortunately for Silent Witness, it seems that its 20th series hasn’t exactly gone down a storm with viewers…but maybe the second part to come could be better still, eh?
