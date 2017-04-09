Sherlock may return for new series but 'it could be a long while'

Sherlock fans may be in for a long wait for another series of the hit drama, its creator has said.

Steven Moffat warned the show “could be off the earth quite a long while now”, adding stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman would never be replaced.

But he said he would not be surprised if the BBC show eventually returns for a fifth instalment.

The fourth series of the show, created by Steven and Mark Gatiss, aired in January.

Steven told the audience at the the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival in central London: “Neither Benedict, Mark or Martin are against doing more Sherlocks.

“We have a great time making them, it’s a very, very nice bunch of people and we enjoy our reunions very much.”

He said everyone involved in the show is “aware, very aware” how special it is to be a part of.

“And that means two things, we’d never want to do it if we didn’t think we could do it as well as we used to,” he said.

“It also means, we’ll come back to it when we feel we’ve got the right idea.”

He added: “It could be off the earth quite a long while now.

“But I would be surprised, as I’ve said before, if we never made any more Sherlocks.”

Asked if he would consider replacing Benedict and Martin, who star as duo Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson, he replied: “Absolutely not.”

“You can admire great cinematography, a great score, great writing, great direction, great production,” he said.

“You can admire all those things, but you only fall in love with people.

“And the people you fall in love with are Sherlock, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

“You cannot replace them. They are the magic, they are the show.”

Steven, who is stepping down from his role as writer and executive producer of Doctor Who, said he had “lived through my highlight”.

“I mean I am never ever going to top being the guy who was in charge of Doctor Who and Sherlock at the same time,” he said.

“That’s not possible. I’m not sure I would even want to top that. That’s an amazing thing.”