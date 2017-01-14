Sherlock fans warned 'don't watch leak'

Don’t spoil the surprise – that is the warning Sherlock creators have issued after the final episode in the series was leaked online.

The culmination of the current three-part series four is due to air tomorrow night, titled The Final Problem, but a Russian version of the episode has already been leaked online.

Sherlock concludes tomorrow (Robert Viglasky/BBC/PA)

Images apparently taken from the leaked episode had been circulating on social media today.

We are aware that #Sherlock episode 3 has been uploaded illegally online. If you come across it, please do not share it. #KeepMeSpoilerFree — Sherlock (@Sherlock221B) January 14, 2017

Sherlock producer Sue Vertue also tweeted that fans should wait just a tiny bit longer to find out what happens next.

Russian version of #Sherlock TFP has been illegally uploaded.Please don't share it. You've done so well keeping it spoiler free.Nearly there — sue vertue (@suevertue) January 14, 2017

The series, based on the novels by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Dr John Watson.

On Thursday a special screening of the series finale was shown in London, with those attending the event urged to keep the plot a secret.

Sherlock’s series four finale airs tomorrow on BBC1 at 9pm.