Sherlock fans left disappointed after surprise fourth episode rumours prove to be false

Back to Showbiz Home

The BBC’s latest Sunday night drama has aired, angering Sherlock fans who were eagerly expecting a secret episode.

Apple Tree Yard – a raunchy new show in which Emily Watson stars as a middle-aged scientist whose life spirals out of control when she embarks on an impulsive affair – collected rave reviews from TV critics.

But despite what the experts said, Sherlock fans were left disappointed as they believed the new show was actually a cover for a fourth episode of the detective drama, which closed its fourth series last week.

Apple Tree Yard “was not worthy” of Sherlock’s spot, said one viewer, desperate for a glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch or Martin Freeman.

Basically, Twitter on Sunday night was half angry Sherlockers moaning and half people enjoying the Sherlockers’ misery.

The Sherlock series finale earlier this month was called both “a treat” and “a flailing, noxious mess” by critics.

The Final Problem could have been Benedict’s last outing as Sherlock Holmes, as he and Martin are much in demand in Hollywood and it is unknown whether they will reprise their roles.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Apple Tree Yard, BBC, Benedict Cumberbatch, Emily Watson, Sherlock, Sherlock Holmes

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz