Shayne Ward engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin

Coronation Street star Shayne Ward has announced his engagement to former Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin.

Ward, who won The X Factor in 2005, shared a picture of Austin’s hand showing off a sparkling engagement ring on Instagram.

He wrote: “#MrsWardtobe.”

Austin shared the same snap and caption on her own social media page.

The engagement comes a year after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Willow-May.

Ward and Austin, who played Lindsey Butterfield in Hollyoaks for three years until 2016, have been an item for just under two years.

Austin married her long-term fiance Graeme Rooney in July 2015 but the marriage ended shortly after.

Earlier this year, 33-year-old Ward, who will leave Corrie next year after playing Aidan Connor since 2015, said that he believes his sole purpose in life is to be a father.

Shayne Ward as Aidan Connor in Coronation Street (ITV)

He told the Daily Mirror: “It is my sole purpose. Everything else in life is a hobby.”

He added: “People say I was born to sing, but I think I was born to be a dad.”