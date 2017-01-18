'Self-indulgent' Charlie Sheen: I'm sorry Rihanna
18/01/2017 - 09:21:19Back to Showbiz Home
Hollywood hellraiser Charlie Sheen has apologised to Rihanna after he bad-mouthed the singer on live TV.
The former Two And A Half Men star, 51, and the chart-topper, 28, fell out in 2014 after Sheen said Rihanna refused to say hello to him when they bumped into each other at a restaurant.
Charlie recently told US talk show Watch What Happens Live: “Oh, that bitch. She abandoned common courtesy and common sense.”
Now, in a post on Twitter and Instagram, the actor has apologised for his comments and offered to buy the singer a drink.
dear @rihanna,— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 17, 2017
pardon my inane
self indulgence.
let's have a drink someday
(on me) ....
❤️
©️
He posted a picture of the Work singer wearing a pink wig, which Charlie had previously mocked.
We’re sure that won’t be the end of Charlie’s feuding.
Join the conversation - comment here