See which celebrities are joining the fight against Trump's ban
30/01/2017 - 14:46:50Back to Trump presidency Showbiz Home
Celebrities have come together to join a fresh round of protests across the US, after Donald Trump signed an executive order banning all immigration of citizens from seven majority Muslim countries.
Days after the enormous turn-out for the global Women’s Marches, thousands took to the streets again in a new wave of outrage.
And while not everybody could join in the protest marches themselves, they made their positions pretty clear on social media with the hashtage #NoBanNoWall.
Bella and Gigi Hadid:
@GiGiHadid @bellahadid 💪 #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/hMH9PQuqEF— billionvibes (@billionvibes) January 30, 2017
The supermodel supersisters led the way on the streets of NYC.
Diane Kruger:
The star called on all her followers to “stand up” for the cause.
January Jones:
The Mad Men star shared a heartfelt statement, warning of the dangers that Trump’s move could bring in the long run.
Rose McGowan:
The actress did her bit by providing power supplies to the LAX protest.
Rihanna:
Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017
Rihanna shared her disgust over Instagram and Twitter while campaigning in Malawi.
Michael Moore:
The producer apologised on behalf of “millions of Americans” to those who would suffer from Trump’s order.
Selena Gomez:
The actress shared Ashton Kutcher’s impassioned speech at the SAG Awards.
Join the conversation - comment here