See the full line-up of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017 couples
The celebrities and professional dancers were paired off during the glittering launch show on Saturday night.
The full list of couples competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2017 are…
JLS singer Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara
Here he is! My awesome @bbcstrictly partner @AstonMerrygold! So excited! Incredible guy! Cheers to a great series partner! #LetsDoThis 💃🏻🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/1cVkUaPGUe— Janette Manrara (@JManrara) September 9, 2017
Entertainer Brian Conley and Amy Dowden
Funny man @RealBrianConley is putting the ha ha into the Cha Cha with new #Strictly Pro @dowden_amy ✨ pic.twitter.com/2VHSfZqB1C— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 9, 2017
EastEnders star Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova
Lets do this @NadiyaBychkova 🕺💃😚😜— Davood Ghadami (@DavoodGhadami) September 9, 2017
Holby City star Joe McFadden and Katya Jones
Yes !!! It's @mrjoemcfadden !!!!!! Bring it on!!!!! Couldn't be happier!!!!!!! #strictly pic.twitter.com/BNj5uhrN3M— katya Jones (@Mrs_katjones) September 9, 2017
Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse
Well I guess everyone knows my I'm hungry face… couldn't be happier and over the moon to be with @04jonpea for this season!!! I know we are going to have a blast, you whining me up and me being energetic in the early morning!!! NOW TEAM NAME???? Hashtag what you guys think, be Creative no #teamjonti or #teamjoti
Rev Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell
YESSSSS!!! #Strictly2017 pic.twitter.com/uLb3CTFDtz— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) September 9, 2017
TV chef Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton
Let's get the party started @simonrim ... @bbcstrictly— Karen Clifton (@karen_hauer) September 9, 2017
don't forget to bring snacks partner!🌮🍿🍦🎂💃🏻🕺🏻
Singer Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez
Yes!!!!!! Its @alexandramusic !!! So excited and ready to start!! Cant wait😘☺️☺️ https://t.co/FlLuAue7Dw— Gorka Marquez (@gorkamarquez1) September 9, 2017
Newsreader Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole
Breaking @bbcstrictly news - my dance partner is @BrendanCole!! Team name #Charcole? 😂 pic.twitter.com/vYTWEh5Ygd— Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) September 9, 2017
Actress Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev
Getting Chizzy with it, it’s @chizzyakudolu and @PashaKovalev! 🙌 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/mnIa04ZJgH— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 9, 2017
Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice
You can tell I am super happy!!!!! @thedebbiemcgee can't wait to start !! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/b0iLFthitv— Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) September 9, 2017
Soap star Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec
Yeeeeees!!!! It is @MissGAtkinson!!!! Can't wait to get started!!!! Bring it on :) @bbcstrictly https://t.co/QbxWZs7o6O— Aljaz Skorjanec (@AljazSkorjanec) September 9, 2017
The Saturdays’ Mollie King and AJ Pritchard
😶😶.😐..🤔...😰...😬....😳...... I'm SO HAPPY ...😀😃😄😁— AJ Pritchard (@Aj11Ace) September 9, 2017
Strictly Come Dancing 2017 @MollieKing - can't wait to get in the studio & start 💃🏻🕺🏾. pic.twitter.com/RuG8a1azBK
This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke
Hopefully @TheAntonDuBeke won’t rub @EamonnHolmes up the wrong way...😂 He’s dancing with @RuthieeL! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Z9XDMETfax— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 9, 2017
Comedian Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton
My dance boyfriend is @keviclifton. Couldn't be happier. Strictly is a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/CFd1EruxMt— Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) September 9, 2017
The competition will begin when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 in two weeks.
