See the full line-up of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017 couples

The celebrities and professional dancers were paired off during the glittering launch show on Saturday night.

The full list of couples competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2017 are…

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara

Entertainer Brian Conley and Amy Dowden

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova

Holby City star Joe McFadden and Katya Jones

Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse

Rev Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell

TV chef Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton

Singer Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez

Newsreader Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole

Actress Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice

Soap star Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec

The Saturdays’ Mollie King and AJ Pritchard

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke

Comedian Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton

The competition will begin when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 in two weeks.
