See the eye-popping new photos of the Celeb Big Brother house

Back to Showbiz Home

Mind your peepers, as the new pictures of the Celebrity Big Brother house are packed with more eye-popping colour than your retinas may be able to handle.

The images, released on Thursday, reveal a pop art-style makeover in bright block shades across the whole house.

We’re talking Andy Warhol-inspired bathroom walls…

The rubber ducks you wish you had in your tub (Channel 5/PA)

And Roy Lichtenstein-themed cushions and bedding…

Whatever you do in bed – she’s watching you! (Channel 5/PA)

With every inch of the rest of the house dazzling in loud and proud primaries, the new series promises to be a feast for the eyes, both for housemates and viewers.

Even the crockery is colourful! (Channel 5/PA)

Returning to Channel 5 on January 3, the series will see a selection of familiar All Stars join the house with new celebrity stars.

They will be welcomed at the live launch by presenter Emma Willis from 9pm.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, Emma Willis, Pop art

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz