See a world-weary Wolverine in the latest trailer for Logan
19/01/2017 - 14:40:31Back to Showbiz Home
The first trailer for Logan had fans taking some very deep breaths as they were treated to a preview of a violent and adult X-Men story, and the second one has added to the excitement even more.
In the new film, Logan is caring for an ailing Professor X on the Mexican border, but his attempts to hide from the world are thrown into chaos when a young mutant arrives.
Hugh Jackman teased the release of the new trailer on Twitter, sparking a frenzy of excitement.
January 18, 2017
Logan is released in the UK on March 1.
Join the conversation - comment here