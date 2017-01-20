Scottish comedian Limmy 'reported to FBI' over Trump assassination joke

Back to Showbiz Home

Glaswegian comedian Limmy, purveyor of dark humour, has been “reported to the FBI” after making an assassination joke about Trump’s inauguration.

As soon as the in-jest tweet was posted to his 263,000 followers he was flooded with furious replies from Trump supporters.

And, naturally, as ever, Limmy’s responses were on point.
KEYWORDS: Assasination, Attempt, brian limond, Comedy, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Limmy, Trump, Trump inauguration

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz