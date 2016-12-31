Scarlett Moffatt's living conditions are almost as bad as the jungle

She was crowned queen of the jungle, but Scarlett Moffatt isn’t living in luxury.

The Gogglebox and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star has just moved to London.

But she has grumbled that even her basic needs – heating and a working fridge – aren’t being catered for.

Scarlett Moffatt (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Scarlett, 26, was initially excited about moving to the capital:

We're officially moved in!! First night in London... we are off to the theatre of course... come on Harry Potter 🤓 #London — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) December 30, 2016

But she later told her followers that things weren’t looking so rosy.

When you move into a flat and the heating doesn't work, fridge and freezer doesn't work & the letting agents say they cnt help you 😂 — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) December 31, 2016

And she added that it was so cold in her house she feels like she is “living in Lapland”.

Scarlett, who has been tipped as a potential host of the new Bake Off when it moves to Channel 4, added of her requests for working central heating and a fridge: “I don’t want a lot in life”.