Scarlett Moffatt: I cannot wait to hand over jungle crown to another woman

TV’s Scarlett Moffatt has said she cannot wait to hand over her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! crown when the show returns this month – and she hopes the next winner is also a woman.

The Gogglebox star said she had enjoyed such a successful year since being named jungle queen on the ITV reality show, that she was pleased to be handing over the title.

Moffatt will host ITV 2 spin-off show, Extra Camp – alongside her 2016 runner-up Joel Dommett and 2008 series winner Joe Swash – following her roles on Celebrity Juice and the return of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway over the last 12 months.

Scarlett Moffatt was named jungle queen last year (ITV/PA)

As viewers get ready to watch a fresh batch of celebrities tackle a fresh series of stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials, she told the Press Association: “I hope the next person that wins has as much luck as me, because I’m still on cloud nine with it, it’s unbelievable.

“I’m really excited about handing the crown over, because this year couldn’t have been any better. It’s like a magic crown. I hope it’s a girl – girl power!”

An avid fan of the show since childhood, the 27-year-old joked: “It’s gone from me watching it since I was 11 with my mum and dad, to then people watching me and my mum and dad watching it (on Channel 4’s Gogglebox), to then going in it, to now doing the spin-off show… I’ll be behind the camera next, doing the lights.”

But offering some advice to the upcoming campers – who have yet to be officially announced – she continued: “If you haven’t watched the show, watch it, because I feel if people haven’t and they go in, you need to prepare yourself mentally for what’s about to happen.”

Joel Dommett also battled his way through last year’s jungle challenges (ITV/PA)

Almost a year on since emerging from the Australian jungle, Moffatt admitted that she was still discovering revelations about her time on the programme.

She said to Dommett: “I only just found out that you and Adam (Thomas) washed my bra with cooking oil – someone showed me a clip.”

The comedian responded: “I honestly don’t remember, I’m so sorry. Luckily it didn’t go anywhere near the flames.”

The trio of presenters also admitted they had different hopes for this year’s series, with Dommett looking forward to another friendly bunch, while Swash cannot wait to see some rows divide the camp.

Dommett said: “Last year what made out show work was there was so much madness in the news, with Brexit and Donald Trump and all this madness, so it was so nice to watch TV and watch people getting along. I think people watch it to have a break from it and go, this is how good humans can be.”

Joe Swash cannot wait for things to get rowdy in the camp (Ian West/PA)

But Swash cut in: “I love an argument. I like both sides of it, it brings you different shows.”

Extra Camp returns to ITV2 on Sunday, after the launch of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.