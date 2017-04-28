Scarlett Johansson puts a call out to invite her 70-year-old doppleganger for drinks

Scarlett Johansson has taken to social media to put a call out to her 72-year-old doppleganger, Geraldine.

Last week, a Reddit user Denver Dodd shared this photo of her grandmother Geraldine went she was 22, the spit of the famous actress.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Dodd explained that the man in the photograph was her grandfather, who passed away in January.

The family came across the photo while going through old photos and when they presented it to their grandmother she replied, “I was as drunk as a skunk in that photo”.

Impressed by the post, Scarlett has decided she wants to meet her doppelganger and bring her to the premiere of her new film, Hidden Costs.

She even offered to cover all her “hidden costs”.

UPDATE: Since Johansson’s video went live, The Huffington Post revealed that Geraldine has accepted her actresses offer in a bit to see if she “can drink her under the table”.

We cannot wait for this!