Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain Dauriac have reportedly split

Scarlett Johansson and her French husband Romain Dauriac have split up, according to reports.

The actress, 32, attended the women’s march in Washington DC on Saturday, where she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Following speculation the couple had parted ways, a source told People magazine: “They’ve been separated since the summer.”

Romain Dauriac and Scarlett Johansson (Ian West/PA)

Scarlett and Romain, who married in 2014, have a daughter together, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

The Avengers star was previously married to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds.