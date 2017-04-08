Saturday Night Takeaway's series finale in Disney World will make you so jealous

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway show will finish with a bang this weekend as its series finale broadcasts live from sunny Disney World Resort in Florida.

The comedy duo have promised viewers a jam-packed episode of special surprises on the night, as well as an appearance from actress Christina Ricci and an answer to the Missing Crown Jewels mystery.

They will be joined by this season’s new presenter Scarlett Moffatt, who has been sharing updates of her Orlando adventure while wearing the classic Minnie Mouse ears via Twitter.

Ahead of Saturday’s big show, Ant said: “It’s a huge undertaking but that’s what we aim to do with this show every year – push the boundaries of what can be done.

“It’s going to be 27 degrees, humid and the whole show will be outside in the daytime, so it will certainly feel very different!”

This season has featured the likes of Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Dermot O’Leary and Alexander Armstrong.

It marks another TV success for Scarlett, who shot to stardom after becoming a viewers’ favourite on Channel 4′s Gogglebox and winning last year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

TWO DAYS TO GO! This is strictly for work, we promise. It's *ahem* research. #Takeaway pic.twitter.com/gqSNkNvKA5 — ITV Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 6, 2017

Ahead of her last episode with the ITV crew, she said: “I’ve learnt a lot since then … I watched an old Gogglebox back the other day and it doesn’t even feel like that’s me when I watch it back.

“Now that I’m on TV, I realise just how difficult it is, when you just watch it you don’t realise all the hours and work that goes into it … now I’ve done it, I realise how difficult it can be.”