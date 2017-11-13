Sarah Harding reveals soft spot for Bressie on this week's Living with Lucy

Sarah Harding is the latest celebrity guest to feature on TV3's Living with Lucy.

While bunking with the former Girls Aloud star, Lucy tagged along to TV recordings, photoshoots and media interviews but managed to get to know the real Sarah Harding inbetween.

Morning. I’m off to voice the @SarahNHarding #livingwithlucy programme. It’s going to be a goodie. Loved her ❤️ A post shared by Lucy Kennedy (@lucykennedytv) on Nov 10, 2017 at 1:16am PST

The pair chat about the difficulty finding love while in the spotlight.

Sarah hasn't ruled out settling down with an Irish beau and Mullingar musician Bressie, tickles her fancy.

A nice nod for the Blizzards front man as Sarah has rubbed shoulders with one of the world's most sought after men...Calum Best.

Sarah opens up about their relationship claiming he was "a nightmare."

She said: "Calum and I were very on and off for two years.

"I think the reason Calum and I didn’t have a bit more long-term was because I didn’t take any of his shit, he was just a nightmare, he wasn’t used to girls standing up to him”.

Sarah also opens up to Lucy about her father and gets emotional recounting the story of how he left her mother for a younger woman when she was only 17 years old.

Living with Lucy will air on TV3 tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 14 at 10pm.