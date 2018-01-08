Saoirse Ronan wins Best Actress; Irish director wins Best Film at Golden Globes

There were two Irish wins at last night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Saoirse Ronan picked up the best actress gong for her role in the coming-of-age story, Ladybird.

While Martin McDonagh’s ’Three Billboard’s Outside Ebbing Missouri’ won four awards, including best film, and best screenplay.

Carlow woman Saoirse Ronan brought her best friend Eileen as her date.

"Oh thank you! My mam’s on Facetime over there on someone’s phone right now so hi," Ronan began her acceptance speech.

"I have no time at all to say thank you but I just want to say how inspirational it has been to be in this room tonight.

"I’m here with my best friend, Eileen, and i just want to thank HFPA for the award, A24, Greta, all the producers on the film, all of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day."