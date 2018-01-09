Saoirse Ronan, Martin McDonagh and Daniel Day Lewis nominated for BAFTAs

Golden Globes winners Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh have been nominated for BAFTA Awards.

Saoirse is up for the Best Actress prize for her role in Lady Bird, with Phantom Thread star Daniel Day Lewis also nominated in the Actor category.

Martin McDonagh's film 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' is up for nine prizes in total, including nominations for Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Meanwhile, Joanna Lumley was named as the new host, after Stephen Fry stepped down.

