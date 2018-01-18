Saoirse Ronan and Caitriona Balfe donating Golden Globes dresses to Time’s Up auction

Irish actresses Saoirse Ronan and Caitriona Balfe are donating the dresses they wore at this year’s Golden Globes to a charity auction to benefit the Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund.

The Golden Globes red carpet experienced a ’blackout’ earlier this month, with stars wearing black at the event to protest sexual harassment and inequality in the entertainment industry.

From tomorrow, eBay shoppers will be able to bid on Reese Witherspoon’s Zac Posen gown, Tracee Ellis Ross’s Marc Jacobs dress and turban, Hugh Jackman’s Brioni tuxedo, Claire Foy’s Stella McCartney suit, and 35 more pieces donated by top designers.

Saoirse Ronan and Caitriona Balfe’s designer gowns will be among those on offer.

Ronan wore Versace to the event whileBalfe wore Chanel Haute Couture.

All proceeds will go to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which connects victims of sexual harassment with legal representation and assistance.

The fund was created by attorneys Tina Tchen and Roberta Kaplan and people in the entertainment industry.

Condé Nast has partnered with Time’s Up and eBay for Charity to host the auction.

"At Condé Nast, we’ve always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change," said Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast and Editor in Chief of Vogue.

"Through this auction, powered by eBay for Charity, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time’s Up initiative and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct."

The auction will last until January 26, and three dresses will be sold via a ’sweepstakes’, where eBay users donate at least $25 for a chance to win a dress of their choice.

The auction will be available here.