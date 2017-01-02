Samantha Womack returns to the pool hours after devastating EastEnders exit

Soap fans were left absolutely devastated with the New Year’s Day episode of EastEnders, as screen sisters Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell both died tragically after drowning in a swimming pool.

Not only that, but it was Ronnie’s wedding day – hardly the happiest of her life.

Hours after the shocking scenes aired, Samantha Womack – who played Ronnie for nearly 10 years – tweeted her fans to let them know she was treating herself to a relaxing day of pampering.

However, her revelation was pretty close to the bone, as she also went swimming.

The morning after her on-screen alter-ego lost her life, Samantha wrote on Twitter: “Started my day off at @champneys with a……. swim in the pool! Pleased to announce I am now enjoying breakfast. Thank you champneys Tring x.”

Fans quickly responded, with one writing: “No pool talk please.”

Another added: “Be careful Sam don’t do what Ronnie did.”

One wrote: “Have a nice time! Still in shock from last night! :(.”

Things spiralled out of control for Ronnie and Roxy, played by Rita Simons, after Ronnie tied the knot with Jack Branning, played by Scott Maslen.

The sisters decided to go for a late-night swim hours after the wedding ceremony, but it went awry when a rather drunk Roxy jumped into their hotel’s pool and failed to come up for air.

Clad in her wedding dress, Ronnie jumped in to save her sister but they both struggled and drowned.

Samantha and Rita’s exits from the soap were confirmed earlier in 2016, although the storyline was kept under wraps.

Both have admitted they were saddened to learn they were being written out of the programme and, on Sunday evening as the episode aired, Sam apologised to her fans for being too “broken” to respond to their kind comments.

She added: “An appropriate end to the darkest year ever.”