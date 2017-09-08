Sam Smith’s new track is about ‘getting good at getting dumped’

Singer Sam Smith has made his music return after two years away from the limelight with a track about “getting good at getting dumped”.

New single Too Good At Goodbyes was released on Friday.

The British star, 25, said of the soul song: “This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped.

'Too Good At Goodbyes' is finally here gorgeous people!! ?? A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

“It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”

Too Good At Goodbyes is the first new music from Smith since the release of the James Bond theme song Writing’s On The Wall in 2015.

TOMORROW x A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

The track was written with the Oscar and Grammy Award winner’s longstanding collaborator Jimmy Napes and Stargate.

The Stay With Me and Lay Me Down singer will be performing a series of small shows in an “intimate setting” in London, New York, Los Angeles and Berlin.

Smith’s last album, his debut, was released three years ago.