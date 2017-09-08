Sam Smith fans have already fallen for his brand new track

Sam Smith fans have already fallen in love with his latest track, Too Good At Goodbyes, just hours after its release.

The 25-year-old Oscar-winner shared the track on Friday, marking his first release in almost two years and the first single from his upcoming second album.

'Too Good At Goodbyes' is finally here gorgeous people!! https://t.co/9gx94gcTni 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3SSHHLWLEj — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 8, 2017

For some, the heartfelt track kicked off an emotional rollercoaster, with one fan commenting on Twitter: “Just listening to your new perfect song and I’m too emotional to put any order to my words just love it so much.”

just listening to your new perfect song and I'm too emotional to put any order to my words just love it so much — AllMyDreamsAreIn (@nicer_places) September 8, 2017

Another shared a tearful cartoon and wrote: “Sam I love it and I’m not lying. My God I tried.”

Sam I love it and I'm not lying. My God I tried but now I'm here like pic.twitter.com/iLXsWyGYTn — ️⚓ Skies of Rain ⚓️ (@skiesofrain) September 8, 2017

While others shared crying Gifs and “thank you” messages, one person posted: “I’m listening now and got shivers all over my body and soul…”

I'm listening now and got shivers all over my body and soul.......................... .................... oooo mmmmm ggggggg ............ — AllMyDreamsAreIn (@nicer_places) September 8, 2017

I'm not done bawling yet Sam 😭😭💕💕 O.M.G...no lie...LOVE IT LOVE IT! It's YOU...its so many of us. But it's YOU Sam...now crying even more💕 — ⚓CrazyCatLaydee L♡♡♡ (@Crazycat_Laydee) September 8, 2017

I CAN'T BREATHE — vitamina de cocô (@screamgays) September 8, 2017

Too Good At Goodbyes includes the lyrics: “Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry/And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry/And every time you walk out, the less I love you.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans show on Friday, Smith said: “It’s about a relationship I was in last year. It’s one of only three or four songs on the record that are actually about me.”