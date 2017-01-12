Ryan Gosling hopes La La Land will bring back Hollywood musicals

Ryan Gosling has said he hopes his Golden Globe-winning film La La Land will spark a revival of Hollywood musicals.

The exuberant love letter to Los Angeles, in which he co-stars with Emma Stone, scored a record-breaking seven gongs at Sunday’s ceremony and is expected to rack up a string of Oscar nominations.

Ryan won the best actor prize while Emma was named best actress and writer/director Damien Chazelle picked up multiple awards, and Ryan hopes the success will have a ripple effect.

Ryan and Emma star in the film (Matt Crossick/PA)

Arriving at a screening in London, he told the Press Association: “I hope so. I think Damien found a way to make a nostalgic film about those musicals but he found a way to make them relevant and contemporary so it will be interesting to see if we can keep that alive.”

While the film is the bookies’ favourite for the best picture Oscar, the actor said he is not focused on collecting statuettes.

He said: “We loved it and loved making it but we weren’t sure that everyone else would feel the same. It was reward enough to make this film. I grew up watching these old ’50s Hollywood musicals and I was sure they were a thing of the past and not something I would ever get to make.

Ryan says he feels lucky to get a chance at a musical (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Just getting to make it and make it the way that we wanted and to be so proud of it when we finished was enough for us and the response to it has been a wonderful surprise.”

Emma, who plays an aspiring actress in the film, said she is also avoiding thinking too much about further accolades.

Emma won’t guess at an Oscar nomination (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I don’t think there is pressure, I think it’s such an honour to hear but it’s a hypothetical situation at the moment so it’s hard to weigh in on anything that hasn’t occurred.”

She added that the film has already passed the biggest critical test of them all, saying: “The real test is it’s my mum’s favourite movie that I’ve ever done and if it’s my mum’s favourite it must be OK, she’s picky.”

La La Land is out in UK cinemas now.