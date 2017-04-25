Ruth O'Neill has announced that she's leaving TV3's Xposé
Following her win for Best Newcomer at this year’s Peter Mark VIP Style Awards, Ruth O’Neil has announced that she’s leaving Xposé.
The TV star, who previously worked for MTV in Los Angeles, replaced long-term presenter Aisling O’Loughlin in May 2016, while she was one maternity leave.
Speaking in a statement, O’Neil said: "It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave Xposé. It was a very difficult decision for me. The last year has been a whirlwind - from covering New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris and the BBC Music Awards.
"But I feel it's time to move on to new pastures and will be pursuing opportunities abroad in the coming months.
"I had a fantastic time working with the great team on the show and I will miss my Xposé family. I wish the show every success in the future."
Debbie O’Donnell, Series Producer of Xposé, said, "We wish Ruth all the best on her future adventures. She has been an asset to the team and she will be missed."
The Castleknock-born presenter is said to have her eyes set for opportunities in London or LA.
