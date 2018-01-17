Russell Crowe leads tributes to Home And Away star Jessica Falkholt

Home And Away actress, Jessica Falkholt has died after being involved in a crash that killed her parents and younger sister.

The collision took place on December 26 and Falkholt had been on life support since.

It was switched off last Friday and the actress died at 10.20am on Wednesday, according to a statement from St George’s Hospital in Sydney.

Falkholt played Hope Morrison in the soap and appeared for 16 episodes in 2016.

Since news of her death broke, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jessica, including actor Russel Crowe

So heartbreaking. And on the day of #HomeandAway30years aswell 😢❤️

— The Morgan Family (@morganfamilyHAA) January 17, 2018
By Anna O'Donoghue

