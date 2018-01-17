Russell Crowe leads tributes to Home And Away star Jessica Falkholt
17/01/2018 - 11:16:00Back to Showbiz Home
Home And Away actress, Jessica Falkholt has died after being involved in a crash that killed her parents and younger sister.
The collision took place on December 26 and Falkholt had been on life support since.
It was switched off last Friday and the actress died at 10.20am on Wednesday, according to a statement from St George’s Hospital in Sydney.
Falkholt played Hope Morrison in the soap and appeared for 16 episodes in 2016.
Since news of her death broke, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jessica, including actor Russel Crowe
RIP Jessica Falkholt and family. Such a senseless waste of life— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 17, 2018
January 17, 2018
R.I.P Jessica Falkholt. Such a beautiful and talented soul- taken so soon & so tragically. May you now rest in peace alongside Annabelle, Lars and Vivian. Sending my deepest sympathy to the extended Falkholt family & friends 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/euFhJq0OQW— James Stewart (@mrjamesstewart_) January 17, 2018
R.I.P. Beautiful lady Jessica Falkholt 😞 15 May 1988— Nicole Bridger (@bridger_nicole) January 17, 2018
17 January 2018 age 29 passed away 10:20am 😞 Home and away fans and home and away cast will always remember you fly away angel you are back with your family in heaven 😢😢😢😢 #HomeandAway #jessicafalkholt
NicoleBridger pic.twitter.com/BCYu9XC9Xk
So shocked and saddened to hear about Jessica’s passing today. 💔😢 All my thoughts and prayers, condolences go to her extended family and friends. 💜🙏 Rest in peace, Jessica and Annabelle, Lars and Vivian. Gone But Never Forgotten. 👼👼👼👼💜❤️✨ #homeandaway #jessicafalkholt pic.twitter.com/zhpIO9lP3I— Sarah Loe (@nzgirl1985) January 17, 2018
So heartbreaking. And on the day of #HomeandAway30years aswell 😢❤️
— The Morgan Family (@morganfamilyHAA) January 17, 2018
Jess you have fought so bravely and ferociously yet now you are reunited with your family. Shine bright you gorgeous soul. Our friendship will never be forgotten. I’ll have a dairy free pizza for you tonight and I promise I will find a piece of clothing worthy enough to carry that patch you gave me. I will always remember you fondly and hopefully you can look down on us and smile. We love you Jess. Rest In Peace, finally. Love, always Nadine #RIP #jessicafalkholt
Join the conversation - comment here