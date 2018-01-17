Russell Crowe leads tributes to Home And Away star Jessica Falkholt

Home And Away actress, Jessica Falkholt has died after being involved in a crash that killed her parents and younger sister.

The collision took place on December 26 and Falkholt had been on life support since.

It was switched off last Friday and the actress died at 10.20am on Wednesday, according to a statement from St George’s Hospital in Sydney.

Falkholt played Hope Morrison in the soap and appeared for 16 episodes in 2016.

Since news of her death broke, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jessica, including actor Russel Crowe

RIP Jessica Falkholt and family. Such a senseless waste of life — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 17, 2018

R.I.P Jessica Falkholt. Such a beautiful and talented soul- taken so soon & so tragically. May you now rest in peace alongside Annabelle, Lars and Vivian. Sending my deepest sympathy to the extended Falkholt family & friends 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/euFhJq0OQW — James Stewart (@mrjamesstewart_) January 17, 2018

R.I.P. Beautiful lady Jessica Falkholt 😞 15 May 1988

17 January 2018 age 29 passed away 10:20am 😞 Home and away fans and home and away cast will always remember you fly away angel you are back with your family in heaven 😢😢😢😢 #HomeandAway #jessicafalkholt



NicoleBridger pic.twitter.com/BCYu9XC9Xk — Nicole Bridger (@bridger_nicole) January 17, 2018