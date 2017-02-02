Russell Brand confirms baby daughter's name and laments becoming a father so late in life

Russell Brand has said he wishes he had become a father at a younger age, after welcoming his first child – a daughter – into the world in November.

The comic and actor, 41, also confirmed that his daughter with his partner Laura Gallacher is called Mabel.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, Russell said he is absolutely loving fatherhood and joked that it has “been mental” and “transcendent”.

Russell Brand (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said: “I am having to try and learn new languages, I’m trying to understand what this baby wants. She coughs when she wants milk, “Cough cough cough, give me milk”… I obviously can’t ever deliver that due to biological gender-related reasons.

“It’s an amazing experience. I know everyone goes through this, don’t they, you think you’re the first person.”

On wishing he had become a father earlier in life, he said: “Life is constantly shifting anyway, Chris.

“I think part of maturation is the recognition when things have come to an end. I don’t think any of us want to be those men that are dyeing their hair into their fifties and maybe a too conspicuous earring, lurking outside some club with a 25-year-old with fake tan on her legs, perched on her lap.

Chris Moyles and Russell Brand (Radio X)

“What I’m telling you is that you have to recognise that life has seasons, the world has seasons. This is a different time.

“If I’d known how beautiful it was going to be, I’d have done it sooner. I’d have been like a 16-year-old pushing a pram with a B&H in the corner of my mouth, ’cause that’s where I was when I was 16 and that’s what I did smoke.”

Russell – who was previously married to pop star Katy Perry – is hitting the road later this year and well into 2018 with his comeback tour, entitled Re:Birth, which will see him discuss openly his newfound love of fatherhood as well as a myriad of other topics.

