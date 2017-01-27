Russell Brand announces Irish tour

Russell Brand has announced a five-date tour around Ireland.

The comedian will be touring his new show, RE:BIRTH which surrounds the topic of parenthood, having become a father for the first time early last year.

According to Russell he will be trying to answer such questions as, "How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Aside from stand-up, Russell is also a broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, political commentator as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

So, we’ve a feeling that he’ll have a lot to say.

New Stand Up Tour Re:Birth Tickets on sale 3rd Feb. Exclusive access to early bird presale if you sign up to my mailing list on www.russellbrand.com A photo posted by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:09am PST

RE:BIRTH will begin in April 2017 and takes the tour to the following Irish venues in 2018:

23 May - Dublin Olympia Theatre

26 May – Belfast The Waterfront Hall

25 Sept – Cork Opera House

26 Sept – Galway Leisureland

27 Sept – Limerick UCH

Tickets from €34 go on sale on Friday 03 February at 9am via Ticketmaster.