RTÉ have axed the Republic of Telly after 8 years

The Republic of Telly has been cancelled after 15 seasons on air.

A statement issued by the broadcaster said, after eight years on our screens, the comedy sketch show would not be returning for a new season.

"After 15 seasons of Republic of Telly, RTÉ has made the decision not to recommission the series.

"The show which has been on air for the past eight years on RTÉ2 has showcased and developed Irish comedy talent and resulted in breakaway series for the likes of Damo & Ivor, Bridget and Eamon and The Rubberbandits."

Adrian Lynch, Channel Controller RTÉ One and RTÉ 2 said, "We want to thank host Kevin McGahern and all the hosts and teams involved in making the show over the last eight years.

"Republic of Telly has been a brilliant vehicle for developing talent both on and off-screen, from Damo & Ivor to Bridget and Eamon and The Rubberbandits, and broke the mould in how it engaged with viewers and brought Irish comedy acts to a wider audience."

