Royle Family fans' tears and laughter at Nana episode as they remember Caroline Aherne

It’s one of the nation’s best-loved comedies, but tonight’s repeat of The Royle Family sparked as much sadness as it did joy.

BBC One aired a repeat of the one-off episode The Queen Of Sheba, which caught up with the TV-loving family seven years on from Baby David’s christening, which was just as funny as we all remembered.

Caroline (right) with Sue Johnston in The Royle Family (BBC)

However, viewers couldn’t help but be reminded of the sad passing of Caroline Aherne earlier this year, who stars as Denise and co-wrote the series.

Don't want to watch this episode of #TheRoyleFamily, but have to. It's just so sad but bloody unmissable! #CarolineAherne #genius — Neverland Girl (@Joanie765) December 22, 2016

Caroline, who also narrated Gogglebox, died in July from cancer aged 52.

Watching The Royle Family and missing #CarolineAherne . Beautiful, honest, very funny stuff — Bec Mounsey (@rebeface) December 22, 2016

The Royle Family so sad to think #CarolineAherne is gone what a genius she was . #WDYTYA was superb as well #No1Socialist #RickyTomlinson — janice barnes (@logansteven) December 22, 2016

The episode is a sad one for fans anyway as Nana, who had moved in with the Royles, died during it.

#theroyalefamily the one with nana sets me off anyway let alone now with #carolineaherne gone 😢 — Claire Kearney (@ClaireRKearney) December 22, 2016

A poignant episode anyway but even more so now #carolineaherne has gone. What a legacy #theroylefamily — Morgers (@goldilocksrocks) December 22, 2016

#roylefamily Queen of Sheba classic episode makes you smile & cry, Caroline Aherne, another fantastic talent taken by 2016. — Martin S (@Dxhawk) December 22, 2016

Although it was bittersweet watching, it reminded us of the incredible contribution Caroline made to comedy.

When it comes to comedy, few do it better than #TheRoyleFamily. Sad that Caroline Aherne is no longer around, but what a gift she's left us. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) December 22, 2016

There’s nothing quite like The Royle Family at Christmas, and this was a perfect episode to honour Caroline.