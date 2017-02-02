Rose of Tralee organisers rule out transgender contestants

The Rose of Tralee has ruled out allowing transgender contestants to enter the pageant, for now.

Under the current entry rules women must be at least 18 and can never have been married.

When it comes to gender the website simply states they need to 'be female'.

Organisers have told the Irish Mirror it is not something they are considering at the moment, but they are continually reviewing their guidelines and strive to reflect changes in society.

Last week, former Sydney Rose Brianna Parkins posted a tweet calling for women of diverse backgrounds to enter the competition.
