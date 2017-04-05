Rose of Tralee organisers defend decision to involve young girls

Rose of Tralee organisers are defending their decision to involve young girls in the competition.

The criticism comes as the search for this years Rose Buds has been launched.

The campaign is looking for girls aged between six to 10 years to "twin" one of the main roses.

Festival organiser John Drummey says it's just about letting children see how it all works: “Generally when any Rose speaks to Daithi, she does say it is something that she always wanted to do.

“We are just nurturing that and giving a behind the scenes look.”