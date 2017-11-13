Ronaldo welcomes his first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo is a Dad again.
Alana Martina is Ronaldo's first child with 22-year-old girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
The soccer ace took to Instagram yesterday with his son 7-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, to announce the news.
The Portuguese striker is now a Dad of four as he welcomed twins Mateo and Eva into the world in June, they were born via surrogate.
