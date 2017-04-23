Ron Howard leads tributes as Happy Days actress Erin Moran dies at 56

Back to Showbiz Home

Former Happy Days actors Ron Howard and Henry Winkler have led tributes to their co-star Erin Moran, who has died at the age of 56.

Erin played Joanie Cunningham in the hit sitcom as well as its spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi.

Erin Moran of the television show, "Happy Days" in Los Angeles
Erin Moran in 1982 (Wally Fong/PA)

Ron, who played her older brother Richie Cunningham but is now a film director responsible for blockbusters including Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code, wrote on Twitter:

Henry, who is best remembered as Happy Days heartthrob Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli, wrote:

The sheriff’s department in Harrison County, Indiana, said a dispatcher “received a 911 call about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival of first-responders, it was determined that Erin Moran Fleischmann was deceased. An autopsy is pending.”

Erin joined the Happy Days cast in 1974 when she was 13 and in 2009 she told Xfinity: “What happened with all of us was like we were this family.

“It was so surreal with all the cast members … They were my family, get it?”

The actress also appeared in The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote, The Waltons and Diagnosis Murder.

In 2012, she received a settlement from US network CBS after joining various Happy Days cast members in a legal action claiming they were owed money from merchandising revenue.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Erin Moran, Erin Moran Fleischmann, Happy Days, Henry Winkler, Joanie Cunningham, Joanie Loves Chachi, Ron Howard, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz