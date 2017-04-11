Rogue One's honest trailer is 'one with the Force'

It was only a matter of time before the Screen Junkies, and Epic Voice Guy got their hands on the latest addition to the Star Wars family - Rogue One.

Honest Trailers rip apart some of our favourite movies and shine the light of truth on them for better, or for worse.

Watch the video below as they tear into Rogue One, a film which holds the title of "the most money ever spent to fill in a plot-hole."

Rogue One gets a lot of heat, but it did have that amazing Darth Vader scene, something that everyone can agree is "the most badass Star Wars moment put to film".