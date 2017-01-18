Robbie Williams to perform at Brit Awards

Robbie Williams will perform at this year’s Brit Awards, organisers have announced.

The singer, who holds the crown for the most Brits ever, will join Little Mix, The 1975 and Emeli Sande at the celebration of music next month.

Robbie, 42, has collected 17 prizes at the awards both as a solo artist and part of Take That and last year collected the Brits Icon Award.

He said: “I’m delighted to be performing at the Brits once again. It’s always a special night for music – this year feels like a big one.”

(David Davies/PA)

Meanwhile, Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma Willis has been named favourite to host the awards after Michael Buble pulled out while his three-year-old son battles cancer.

The 41-year-old Canadian singer announced that his son, Noah, had been diagnosed with cancer in November last year.

Michael was set to take over from Ant and Dec, who fronted the awards evening for the last two years, but Brits bosses are now searching for a new host.

(David Jensen/PA)

Emma, 40, who is at the helm of The Voice as well as Big Brother, has been named favourite to land the job.

Other names in the running for the event on February 22 include former Brits hosts James Corden and Ant and Dec.

Former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins and husband and wife duo Marvin and Rochelle Humes have also been tipped for the job.

Nicola McGeady, spokeswoman for bookmaker Coral, said: “Nobody has been officially offered the chance to host the ceremony, but the odds suggest that Emma Willis is in pole position to land the job.”