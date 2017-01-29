Rihanna shares throwback photos as she says making Anti was 'a challenge'
Rihanna has told of her struggle to make her double-platinum album Anti, as she marks its anniversary.
The chart-topper posted a series of messages and pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #ANTiversary as she celebrated 12 months since she dropped the award-winning album, admitting it had been “a challenge”.
Looking back to 1 year ago.... I released my most anticipated album to date #ANTi ....When I started making this album I never would have imagined how much of a challenge the process would be. I was evolving in the midst of making a body of art that was supposed to reflect who I was in that moment, yet it was the very answer I didn't have! I was numb for a while...numb to all the bullshit and numb to all the good shit. But I was determined not to settle for what everybody thought this should be, or when they thought it should come, or how! I stuck to it until I felt something again! And I remember like it was yesterday, the night it happened! We rented a house in Malibu for a couple months and did MUSIC! Every room, every couch, every corner, there were musicians everywhere, the whole Fenty Corp, the best times! 1 night we vibing, TyTy made a comment, and I got super sensitive, lolol! Then I thought "hold up, did I just feel a way?? Did I just FEEL???!!" It was in that moment that I trusted myself, trusted my ear, trusted my gut, trusted the way that my music made me FEEL!!! I had no idea how it would be received, neither was that something I considered. I just wanted to make a body of work that felt right! And to the most beautiful, loyal fans that anyone would kill to have on their team, you were right there by my side waiting (im)patiently the entire time! To have the support of so many, with the enthusiasm that we shared for Anti felt like such a reward! I cannot thank you enough for loving her the way you do! And to every single person that was a part of the process from sound to aesthetic, thank you and I cherish you! May the Glory be to God! I actually hate long captions, I know u can't tell but i don't care! 🎈 #ANTiversary
Many of the snaps were apparently taken as she worked on the record.
She wrote: “Looking back to 1 year ago…. I released my most anticipated album to date #ANTi ….When I started making this album I never would have imagined how much of a challenge the process would be.
“I was evolving in the midst of making a body of art that was supposed to reflect who I was in that moment, yet it was the very answer I didn’t have!
“I was numb for a while…numb to all the bullshit and numb to all the good shit. But I was determined not to settle for what everybody thought this should be, or when they thought it should come, or how!”
Rihanna, 28, said she stuck with it until she “felt something again”.
She said: “I remember like it was yesterday, the night it happened! We rented a house in Malibu for a couple months and did MUSIC!
“Every room, every couch, every corner, there were musicians everywhere, the whole Fenty Corp, the best times! 1 night we vibing, TyTy made a comment, and I got super sensitive, lolol! Then I thought “hold up, did I just feel a way?? Did I just FEEL???!!
“It was in that moment that I trusted myself, trusted my ear, trusted my gut, trusted the way that my music made me FEEL!!!”
Rihanna also thanked her fans for “loving her (the album) the way you do”.
