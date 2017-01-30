Rihanna reveals picture of female cast starring in Ocean's 8
Rihanna has tweeted a picture of the female cast that are starring in Ocean's 8.
The star-studded line-up features Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway.
Bullock will play Debbie Ocean and Blanchett will play Lou as they attempt to pull off one of the greatest heists ever seen.
The movie is set to hit screens during summer 2018.
First looQ at #Oceans8. Coming summer 2018. pic.twitter.com/NNbgolsnWu— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 30, 2017
