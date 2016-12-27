Ricky Tomlinson leads tributes to 'absolutely lovely' Royle Family star Liz Smith

Liz Smith’s former Royle Family co-star Ricky Tomlinson has paid tribute to the “absolutely lovely” actress following her death.

The 95-year-old TV and film veteran, who died on Christmas Eve, was hailed as “wonderful” and a beloved member of the sitcom’s family by Ricky.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, he said: “She was wonderful. Actually she was my favourite character in the Royles.”

Liz Smith (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Ricky, who played Jim Royle alongside Liz’s ailing Nana in the series, recalled fond memories of their time working together.

He said: “We had a great time together and we were so close as a family.

“She would come in on her days off and just sit there, and of course I’d take the Mickey out of her because she always came in at lunchtime. I’d say, ‘you’re like your character, you, anything for nothing, you come because it’s lunchtime!’

“And she was absolutely lovely.”

The Royle Family (BBC/PA)

He said: “I was fascinated by her, really, really fascinated by her. The stuff I can’t even tell you about the out-takes, that me and Liz got up to, because it was hilarious. Because actually I thought she spoke rather eloquently, she spoke really nicely, whether she’d taught herself or been taught. She didn’t talk at all like Nana. She used to take the Mickey out of me for being a little bit rough.

“I really, really loved her. When you get a company together like that and you work as a unit together over two or three years like that, you do become a family.

“I’ll say this about Ralf Little, who played Antony – he adored Liz Smith. He used to go visit her – she was in some sort of sheltered accommodation – he would go and visit her. He loved her.”

Director Mike Leigh, who cast Liz in his debut feature film Bleak Moments – her first professional role – praised her during the broadcast.

He said: “I was always a bit cautious. But from the moment I met her she was a complete breath of fresh air. She had no ‘thesp’ cobwebs about her at all.

“She was not your bog-standard middle-aged actress, she was a great character actress.”

Mike described her as a “consummate character actor” and “eccentric” who was “the most generous woman you could meet”.

Devastating to lose two members of my second family in one awful year. RIP Liz Smith. Goodbye Nana. Xxx — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) December 26, 2016

Liz’s death comes in the same year as co-star Caroline Aherne, who died from lung cancer.

A statement issued on Monday night said: “The Bafta award-winning actress Liz Smith has died, on Christmas Eve, at the age of 95, her family has announced.”

Ralf, who played Liz’s grandson in the beloved BBC programme, tweeted: “Devastating to lose two members of my second family in one awful year. RIP Liz Smith. Goodbye Nana. Xxx.”

Andrew Whyment, who played Ralf’s friend Darren, said: “What a fantastic actress she was absolutely hilarious RIP lovely Liz x.”

Liz Smith-I loved working with you on the George Orwell film & privileged to have played & danced together R.I.P. 💔X pic.twitter.com/iAPNS6Dhza — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 26, 2016

I loved Liz Smith. What a great actress RIP 💟❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Anna Friel (@annafriel) December 26, 2016

Choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne wrote: “RIP #LizSmith Lovable actress who was totally unique and endearing. A true British legend.”

Actor Richard E Grant, who starred alongside Liz in the 1997 romantic comedy Keep the Aspidistra Flying, said: “I loved working with you on the George Orwell film and privileged to have played and danced together RIP.”

And Anna Friel, who made her name as Beth Jordache in 1990s soap Brookside, added: “I loved Liz Smith. What a great actress.”