Richard Ayoade tipped to become Crystal Maze host

Richard Ayoade is set to sign up as the new host of Crystal Maze.

The comedian and former IT Crowd star will present the cult classic when it returns to TV screens, The Sun reports.

Richard Ayoade (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Stephen Merchant hosted October’s celebrity special episode, featuring Michelle Keegan and DJ Sara Cox.

An insider was quoted as saying: “Richard has been a huge hit on Channel 4 and has really clicked with younger viewers who love his off-beat sense of humour and quirky spark.

Stephen Merchant (Ian West/PA)

“They believe his eccentric style and comedic charm will be the secret ingredient to giving the vintage game show a fresher look.”

The Crystal Maze was cult viewing from 1990 to 1995, attracting up to six million viewers at the height of its success.

The programme, with teams of contestants navigating four different challenge zones on their way to the final in the Crystal Dome, was originally presented by Richard O’Brien followed by Ed Tudor-Pole.