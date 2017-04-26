Release date announced for Frozen 2
A date has finally been announced for the next Frozen movie.
Frozen 2 will hit cinemas on November 27, 2019.
Disney announced the news on Twitter.
Frozen 2 is coming to theaters November 27, 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW4JR2RSfm— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 25, 2017
Kirsten bell also took to the social media platform to share her excitement.
*Let it go, let it go, can't hold it back anymore!*
Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess' sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!! https://t.co/rhhOZygVQB— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) April 25, 2017
