Release date announced for Frozen 2

A date has finally been announced for the next Frozen movie.

Frozen 2 will hit cinemas on November 27, 2019.

Disney announced the news on Twitter.

Kirsten bell also took to the social media platform to share her excitement.

*Let it go, let it go, can't hold it back anymore!*
