Red-faced Bradley Walsh gets the giggles after mocked answer turns out to be correct
29/04/2017 - 18:12:53Back to Showbiz Home
The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left embarrassed on the show this week after he mocked a contestant's answer which ended up being the correct choice, writes Denise O'Donoghue.
He asked contestant Barbara: "Which suitably-named actress plays Pip Archer in the countryside radio drama 'The Archers'?"
The choices were:
- Heather Fox
- Rose Squirrel
- Daisy Badger
Barbara chose Daisy Badger as her answer, and Bradley was convinced she was wrong.
"Why did you put Daisy Badger? It’s not going to be badger. It will be Heather Fox, one of the Fox family, like Emilia Fox."
And the correct answer was.... Daisy Badger.
Watch his reaction here:
Join the conversation - comment here