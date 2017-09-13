Record damages for 'actress of integrity' Rebel Wilson

Actress Rebel Wilson has been awarded record damages of 4.56m Australian dollars (over €3 million) over magazine articles she said cost her roles in Hollywood films.

A Supreme Court jury in Australia's Victoria state had decided in June the articles claiming she lied about her age, origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney were defamatory.

Justice John Dixon said a substantial award amount was required to "vindicate" Wilson after her reputation as an "actress of integrity was wrongly damaged".

Bauer Media, publisher of the Australian magazines Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK, said it was considering the judgment.

The 37-year-old Wilson, best known for the comedies Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, was in London on Wednesday and her lawyers were unable to immediately talk to her about the decision.

Wilson said on Twitter the case "wasn't about the money".

"I'm looking forward to helping out some great Australian charities and supporting the Oz film industry with the damages I've received," she tweeted.

"Also looking forward to getting back to my career and entertaining everyone!"

Her lawyer Richard Leder said outside court the damages were about four times higher than the previous Australian record for a defamation case.

.@RebelWilson has been awarded $4.5m from Bauer Media, over defamatory magazine articles labelling her a serial liar. @JaydeVincent #9News pic.twitter.com/R6W2JLORGG — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) September 13, 2017

Her legal team would also apply for Bauer to pay all her legal costs, Mr Leder said.

She had sought more than seven million Australian dollars.

Bauer Media had branded that damage claim "extraordinarily large" and made on the "most tenuous of basis".

Bauer lawyer Georgina Schoff told the judge that Wilson had failed to prove the articles caused her financial losses.

Bauer failed to prove the articles published in 2015 were substantially true or that they were unlikely to harm her career.

The jury found Bauer had said Wilson lied about her age, claiming to be six years younger, and had falsely claimed to have been named Rebel at birth.

It also found Bauer had said Wilson lied about having a hallucination about winning an Academy Award while sick with malaria, about her parents being dog trainers, about being related to US entertainment entrepreneur Walt Disney and about being raised in a "ghetto" area of Sydney.

Wilson blamed the articles for film contracts being terminated.

In a series of tweets, Rebel reacted to the decision:

Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

When the jury delivered its verdict they answered every single point in my favour. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Today Justice Dixon accepted that Bauer Media subjected me to a sustained and malicious attack timed to coincide with the launch of Pitch 2 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

The judge accepted without qualification that I had an extremely high reputation and that the damage inflicted on me was substantial. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

He said the nature of the aggravated defamation and the unprecedented extent of dissemination makes vindication of particular importance. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

The judge said he knew that the info from anonymous paid source was false. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

And that Bauer Media traded recklessly on my reputation in order to boost its own profits — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Justice Dixon has awarded me a record sum and I’m extremely grateful for that. It is 4 times the Australian record. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

To me though, this case wasn’t about the money. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017