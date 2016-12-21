Ratings victory a cakewalk for BBC1 with 31 out of 40 top programmes in 2016

BBC One is on course for a decisive victory over ITV in the battle for the year’s biggest ratings, thanks to hit series such as The Great British Bake Off, Planet Earth II and Strictly Come Dancing.

More than three-quarters of the top 40 most-watched programmes so far in 2016 were broadcast by BBC One.

Great British Bake Off judges and presenters (Ian West)

This includes the Bake Off final, which is at number one in the chart with almost 16 million viewers.

The figures were hailed by BBC content boss Charlotte Moore as evidence of how BBC One ”continues to unite us as a nation with shows that feel modern, fresh and in touch with our audience”.

A total of 31 of the top 40 were broadcast by BBC One while just nine were on ITV.

Sir David Attenborough (BBC)

Last year the split was 28 for BBC One and 12 for ITV.

The chart has been compiled by the Press Association from data produced by the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (Barb).

Every episode of this year’s Great British Bake Off is on the list, with nine inside the top 10.

All but one episode of the blockbuster natural history series Planet Earth II is in the top 40, with the most-watched episode coming eighth in the chart with 13.1 million viewers.

Galapagos racer snakes peer from their hiding places in the rocks, watching for emerging marine iguana hatchlings that would make for an easy meal. (BBC)

BBC One’s coverage of the Euro 2016 final also makes the list, as does the one-off episode of Sherlock shown on New Year’s Day.

But it is Strictly Come Dancing that dominates the chart, appearing a total of 13 times.

ITV’s highest entry is the first episode of this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which is at number 12 with 12.7 million viewers.

I’m A Celebrity… winner Scarlett Moffatt ticked an item off her bucket list (ITV/Rex)

Britain’s Got Talent appears five times in the chart – but for the second year in a row The X Factor has failed to make the top 40.

Ms Moore said: “BBC One has dominated viewing in 2016 with outstanding programmes in every genre demonstrating the strength of the channel across the whole year.

“BBC One’s success is a credit to all the programme-makers involved and I’d like to thank them all – from the biggest ever series of Bake Off and Strictly, to the awe-inspiring Planet Earth II, Sherlock, Call the Midwife and the Euro 2016 final.

Sherlock episode to air in cinemas in January (BBC/Hartswood Films/Todd Antony)

“I’m proud that BBC One continues to unite us as a nation with shows that feel modern, fresh and in touch with our audience entertaining millions every week of the year.”

Next year’s chart is likely to look very different, however, as the BBC will be without Bake Off – which has been snapped up by Channel 4 – and Planet Earth.

There are also few big sporting events for either channel to broadcast.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA Images)

One show missing from this year’s top 40 is the final of Strictly Come Dancing, as full ratings data is not yet available. But its addition to the chart would not change the split between 31 BBC programmes and nine for ITV.

Any other broadcast hoping to make the top 40 before the end of the year would need to attract an audience of at least 11.1 million.

No programme has topped 11 million viewers over Christmas since 2013.

The top 40 was compiled using Barb’s consolidated ratings data. All figures for ITV include the ITV HD and ITV+1 channels.