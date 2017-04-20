Rapper Minaj condemned for insensitive London scenes in new music video

Nicki Minaj has been criticised for releasing her new music video featuring scenes on Westminster Bridge just weeks after the London terror attack.

The video for No Frauds shows the star rapping while sitting on the bridge and wearing a headdress and slinky, beaded outfit.

It had been reported that Minaj would be cutting the scenes, which were filmed a day before the attack, from the video, which also stars Lil Wayne and Drake.

But the video, which shows the UK Houses of Parliament in the background and opens with Big Ben, still features the London landmark.

@NICKIMINAJ Out of all the places in London who's choice was it film at Westminster?#NoFraudsOnVEVO — beverley3007 (@beverley3007) April 19, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ by Westminster Bridge in her new vid... too soon? https://t.co/WQeuZFqhgo — Lewis Catlow (@lcatlow) April 19, 2017

But not all fans were criticising Minaj.

I'm confused, why are people upset @NICKIMINAJ has Westminster Bridge in her music video? Seriously — Becki (@bexta_) April 19, 2017

Five people were killed, including Police Constable Keith Palmer, and dozens of others were injured when Khalid Masood, 52, drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before entering the grounds of the Palace of Westminster with a knife, where he was shot dead.

After the attack, the US rapper wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter, sending her condolences to the victims of the attack.