Randy Newman has cancelled his Dublin gigs

Randy Newman today announced that he has had to cancel his forthcoming European Tour due to a severe knee condition for which he has to undergo surgery for.

The tour included two dates at Vicar Street on March 9 and 10, which are now cancelled.

“I feel terrible about having to cancel these dates. I was looking forward to playing. I apologize for whatever inconvenience I might have caused” Randy Newman said.

The singer is best known for his hit, You’ve Got A Friend In Me.

Refunds will be available from point of purchase.