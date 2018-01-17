Randy Newman has cancelled his Dublin gigs
17/01/2018 - 11:38:00Back to Showbiz Home
Randy Newman today announced that he has had to cancel his forthcoming European Tour due to a severe knee condition for which he has to undergo surgery for.
The tour included two dates at Vicar Street on March 9 and 10, which are now cancelled.
CANCELLATION NOTICE@RandyNewman @Vicar_Street— Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) January 17, 2018
9th & 10th March 2018 pic.twitter.com/smyyPx4hv7
“I feel terrible about having to cancel these dates. I was looking forward to playing. I apologize for whatever inconvenience I might have caused” Randy Newman said.
The singer is best known for his hit, You’ve Got A Friend In Me.
Refunds will be available from point of purchase.
Join the conversation - comment here