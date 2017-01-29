Public memorial service for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

A public memorial will be held for Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, their family has announced.

The event will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills on March 25, where the actresses were laid to rest following their deaths just a day apart.

In a statement to fans, Reynolds’s son Todd Fisher said: ” We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them – you.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in 1972 (PA)

“The service will begin at 1pm and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so.

“There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come, first seated basis.”

People unable to get inside the service will be able to watch on big screens outside the cemetery’s Freedom Theatre, Todd added.

Debbie and Carrie were buried together at Forest Lawn Cemetery on January 6, where the ashes of the Star Wars actress were carried in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

Carrie had spoken publicly about her battle with bipolar disorder and drug problems during her life.

Following the funeral, Todd promised a “bigger service down the road for the public and all their other friends”.

Explaining the choice of urn for his sister’s ashes, he added: “Carrie’s favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago and she loved it and it was in her house. (Carrie’s daughter) Billie and I felt it was where she would want to be.

Carrie Fisher and her dog Gary at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens European premiere (Ian West/PA)

“We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that, it was her favourite thing.”

Carrie, 60, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie, 84, died following a suspected stroke a day after her daughter’s death.