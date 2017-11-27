Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement referenced in EastEnders

EastEnders referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement just hours after the couple announced the news.

During Monday night’s instalment of the BBC soap, Shakil Kazemi (Shaheen Jafargholi) was seen glued to his phone as he walked into Kathy’s cafe.

When Kathy asked what he was doing, he replied: “Nothing much.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Eddie Mulholland/AP/PA)

“Just some prince bloke marrying some actress.”

Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) then grabbed the phone from him, gasping: “What! Harry and Meghan?”

The scene was filmed and inserted into the episode a few hours after Harry and Ms Markle confirmed they are set to wed in 2018.

Pssst! See if you can spot our topical insert in tonight's #EastEnders! We'll give you a clue =💍👰💒 — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) November 27, 2017

The message gave viewers a clue – emojis of an engagement ring, a bride and a church.